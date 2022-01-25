Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

SWN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

