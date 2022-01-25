Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

