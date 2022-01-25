Qtron Investments LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,998,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

