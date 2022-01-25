Qtron Investments LLC Invests $750,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $94.08.
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
