Qtron Investments LLC Invests $750,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.