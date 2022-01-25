Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,521,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

