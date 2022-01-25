Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,833,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $523,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,199 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 224,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,054 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.