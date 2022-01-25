Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.