Qtron Investments LLC Sells 601 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

