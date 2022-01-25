Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,134 shares of company stock worth $46,571,830. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

