Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,896 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.