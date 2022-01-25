Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.