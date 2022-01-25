Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 4.8%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 215,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 359,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 25.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.