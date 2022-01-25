Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 4.8%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 215,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 359,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.
About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.
