Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,964 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

