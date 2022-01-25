Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,921.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

