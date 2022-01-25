Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

