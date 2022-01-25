Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.