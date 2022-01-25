Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $616.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

