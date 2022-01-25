Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,323 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

