Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,827 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,700 shares of company stock worth $871,168 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

