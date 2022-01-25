Rally Price Tops $0.23 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $536.84 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,684,271 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

