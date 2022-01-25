Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $281.10 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Raydium has a market cap of $281.10 million and $53.60 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00009517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.62 or 0.06599050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,398.03 or 1.00012688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,161,314 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

