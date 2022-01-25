Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Costamare were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

