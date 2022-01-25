Raymond James & Associates Buys New Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53.

