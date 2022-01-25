Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 11,846 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $855.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

