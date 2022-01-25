Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,995,000 after buying an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

