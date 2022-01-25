Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,361 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 46.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

