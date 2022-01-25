Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,390 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Primoris Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $221,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.