Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

