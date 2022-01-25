RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.