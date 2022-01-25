RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.