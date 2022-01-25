Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,327 ($85.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,250.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,016.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96). The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.