Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

RDFN stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

