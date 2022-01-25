Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Redfin were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

