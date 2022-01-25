RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00254267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00095890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

