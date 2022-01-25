Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 801 ($10.81) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.74) to GBX 890 ($12.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.33) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 814.73 ($10.99).

RDW traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 586.40 ($7.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,831. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 511 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.03). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,502.86).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

