Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

REGN traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.09. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,461. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.