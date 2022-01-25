Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

RF opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

