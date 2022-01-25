Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

