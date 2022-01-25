Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

