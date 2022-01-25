Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €32.00 ($36.36) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.93 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.38 ($36.80). 3,089,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.59. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

