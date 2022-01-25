Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTC:RKLIF opened at $6.95 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

