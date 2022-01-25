Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

BOK Financial stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,351,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,205. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

