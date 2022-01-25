Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovoCure Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $68.94 on Monday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -255.33 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 401.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

