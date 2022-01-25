Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,205. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BOK Financial by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BOK Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

