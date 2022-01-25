Reviewing Alleghany (NYSE:Y) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

This table compares Alleghany and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.01 $101.75 million $48.05 13.67 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.17 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alleghany and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $857.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alleghany beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

