REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Truist Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for REX American Resources in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

