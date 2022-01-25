Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of RCH opened at C$50.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$35.60 and a twelve month high of C$50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

