Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 33,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,823. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

