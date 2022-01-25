River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

