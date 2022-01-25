River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 203,822 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203,822 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Ares Management stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

