Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 134.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RIVN opened at 63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 103.04. Rivian has a 52-week low of 55.10 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

